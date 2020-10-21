Vote 'no' on the Rec millage
The Recreational Authority proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot is bad for the Traverse City area for the following reasons:
• Committing to a 20-year millage during these uncertain financial times is unwise and bad planning;
• The proposal funds a number of narrow interest activities (such as the Historic Barns Park) and seeks to have the citizenry as a whole support those projects; and,
• The proposal specifies an additional millage, even though literature supporting the proposal seeks to portray the millage as a renewal of an existing financial commitment.
Vote no on the Recreational Authority proposal.
Gerald DeGrazia
Traverse City
