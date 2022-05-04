Fiber project bailout
On April 11, 2022 the City Commission approved potential borrowing of $14.7 million to, in effect, bail out the failing Fiber to the Premise/Smart Grid Project. The commissioners continue to disregard the faulty business plan prepared as a justification for the project and the poor customer numbers to-date.
Continuing to pursue bonding for the failing project may result in a number of negative outcomes for the residents of Traverse City, including potential lowering of the City's debt rating, increased electric utility rates and increased property taxes. Since the City Commission appears unwilling to listen to anyone outside of City and TCLP staff, who have a vested interest in seeing the failing project continue, I have requested the City Commission contract with a qualified, independent accounting/consulting firm to perform an analysis of the original FTTP business plan and performance to date against said plan. The City Commission is accountable to and has a responsibility to the citizens of Traverse City to obtain the best information it can prior to putting the Traverse City an additional $15 million in debt, with the potential of not being able to repay such debt.
Gerald DeGrazia
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.