Protect our kids — Mask-up
Help us understand why a relatively small number of very vocal parents and community members are able to dominate the decision making of the Traverse City Area Public Schools board whose job it is to provide an education for all children of the district in a safe environment.
We are both retired elementary teachers -- and grandparents of TCAPS students. We know how difficult the job can be. We also know how much more difficult it can be when parents are not helpful. It is counterproductive to the health and well-being of the many for political opinion of a vocal few to force the board’s decision concerning masking in our schools. Rather, listen to Munson and other local health care professionals. The area medical people have certainly provided sufficient rationale for the best decision. They, we and so many in the community are asking the board to consider the greater good and again require masking for all students and staff.
Protect the many with a mask order and let the parents who refuse to mask their children seek a quality education for their kids elsewhere.
TCAPS board, do your job.
MaryAnn and Dan DeGood
