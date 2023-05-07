Commissioners need to work together on per diem practices
Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rob Hentschel’s April 23 OpEd explaining the board’s per diem practices sheds some light on the controversial issue. Maybe commissioners aren’t paid enough.
Hentschel concludes by saying that encouraging open discussion and maintaining transparency will foster better understanding and decision-making in the future, something he and I agree on.
But there is one fact that was not mentioned in the article: County commissioners are the sole deciders of their per diem pay. If a commissioner submits a per diem request for a one-on-one call or meeting, something that’s specifically prohibited in the per diem policy, the commissioner is nevertheless paid.
Nobody can question the appropriateness of the payment because, per the policy, “The Board defers the judgment of per diem qualification to the individual commissioners.”
Commissioner Ashlea Walter attempted to correct this lack of accountability by proposing that deference to a commissioner’s judgment should be stricken from the policy, so commissioners would have to follow the policy without exception.
Walter also proposed regular and easy access to per diem records so there could be transparency and accountability. These proposals were voted down.
Transparency, better understanding and decision-making are worthy goals. The commissioners need to work together toward that end.
Robert DeGabriele
Traverse City
