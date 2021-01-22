Disgusted by intimidating behavior
I was disgusted by the juvenile, intimidating manner that Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous displayed when he disrespectfully brandished a gun as his reply to a constituent's question. And Chairman Rob Hentschel laughed.
Add to that County Road Commission co-chair Mr. Gilman's proud Record-Eagle interview recounting his trip to participate in the protest in Washington, D.C. that spawned an insurrectionist mob that killed a Capitol Police officer.
Neighbors, the removal of former President Donald Trump was not the end of intolerance and intimidation by our government leaders. This systemic right wing hatred is alive and well in Grand Traverse County.
Robert DeGabriele
Traverse City