Albro offers real solutions
Our state is facing stark challenges. Far too many of us have fallen victim to Make America Great Again (MAGA) Trumpism. We need to support honest, moderate, level-headed people to run for office.
Cathy Albro, a candidate for the Michigan House in the 104th District, is such a person. Cathy has been a farmer, a teacher and a small business owner. Cathy knows the problems of affordable housing, urgent childcare needs, women's right to choose and public funding of public schools, not tax breaks for DeVos schools.
Cathy will fight to find solutions for us. Vote for Cathy Albro.
Robert DeGabriele
Traverse City
