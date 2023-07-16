Welcome to new Cherryland Electric Cooperative CEO
Leelanau Energy would like to extend a hearty and sincere welcome to Rachel Johnson as the new chief executive officer of Cherryland Electric Cooperative.
In our mission of fostering the transition to clean, renewable energy on the Leelanau Peninsula, we have worked with Rachel on the CEC management team for the past decade. We have always found her to be available and ready to assist with a friendly, positive and intelligent approach to the matter at hand.
In particular, Rachel played a central role in a new partnership facilitated by Leelanau Energy, leveraging the Cherryland community solar array resource, the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency and Leelanau Township ARPA funds. The project provides solar energy to help 10 economically challenged township families remain and thrive in our area — a program everyone can be proud of.
We look forward to many more productive years working with Rachel and her team as we all negotiate the complex and sometimes challenging issues that confront us in this new and essential era of transition to clean, renewable energy.
Joe DeFors
President of Leelanau Energy
Northport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.