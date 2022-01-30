Saddling taxpayers
Why do Sheriff Tom Bensley and the Ron Clous/Rob Hentschel Grand Traverse County commissioner block want to hang a $260,000 armored vehicle albatross around the necks of Grand Traverse County taxpayers? Are they scared of the zombie tourist hordes descending upon Traverse City every summer? Does the sheriff want to overcompensate for the Todd Ritter debacle he oversaw?
If Bensley thinks taxpayers are watching too many "Hallmark movies" while "cradling their miniature chocolate swirl fartsy doodle puppy," maybe he's been watching Blackhawk Down on repeat while holding Commissioner Clous' Zoom meeting rifle. Bensley doesn't respect taxpayers and his scaremongering 101 tactic only signals his military state radicalization. Someone should hand him a doodle puppy to calm him down.
Mike Decker
Traverse City