Bensley out of touch
In the workplace, we should be judged on how well we handle the hardest parts of our job. Sheriff Tom Bensley can’t keep the human beings in his jails safe.
They’ve not been given the mental health care they need and deserve. He isn’t taking responsibility for the problems he’s fostered and blames others for his failures. Leadership isn’t making up excuses; it’s listening, learning, staying ahead and improving actions right as issues occur, not after.
Vote Greg Hall for sheriff; Bensley is out of touch.
Mike Decker
Traverse City
