Fakery in our 'news'
Your syndicated columnist, Eugene Robinson, waxing eloquent recently on the supposed evils of carbon dioxide, required just part of one paragraph to exemplify the absurdity of so much contemporary journalism. "Runaway climate change," he told us, is "no longer theoretical. Yellowstone National Park is closed, following unprecedented torrential rainfall."
Then, without even starting a new paragraph, he reported that "western states are suffering through a mega-drought."
Which is it? "Unprecedented torrential rainfall" or "mega-drought?" No wonder so many of us sense fakery in our "news."
Graydon DeCamp
Elk Rapids
