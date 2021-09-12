Memo to Bridge Michigan:
The lede on Monday's lament about slumping test scores needs rewriting.
As published, it asserted that "Test scores in Michigan schools slumped during the past academic year, as educators and students scrambled to adjust amid a once-in-a-century pandemic."
For accuracy's sake, it should read: Clumsy, overweening politicians and bureaucrats, bolstered by panic-mongering media, sent test scores in Michigan schools plummeting in the past academic year.
COVID didn't cause anything but disease. The educational disaster, like the economic catastrophe, was man made.
Graydon DeCamp
Elk Rapids