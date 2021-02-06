What formula?
In the Feb. 3 Record-Eagle article about Munson's canceling vaccine clinics, a paragraph deep in the story says the state has changed its allocation plan so that "distribution is now based on population and risk factors using a formula determined by the state."
What on Earth does that mean?
Someone needs to explain, and the media need to ask, what the new formula is, who gets the vaccine because of it, who doesn't and why.
More transparency (and more journalism), please.
Graydon DeCamp
Elk Rapids