Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 16F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.