Letter: DeCamp
Blessed with good neighbors
This letter is the only way I can think of to express my gratitude in a heartfelt, public way to two total strangers who were driving by on Bay Street recently when my foot got crossways with my bike’s kickstand, and I took an ugly spill, face first, onto the pavement.
Before I’d had a chance to be sure the only damage was to my dignity, there they were, standing over me: A lady in an SUV who’d just cleared the intersection at M-72, and a gentleman who’d been driving the other way. Both had stopped instantly, rushed to my side despite my foolishly premature thumbs-up-I’m-okay signal, and then stayed long enough to make absolutely sure this total stranger truly was okay. Eventually they accepted my verdict and we all went our ways.
But throughout my bike ride up the TART trail and back — and every moment since — I’ve been whispering silent thanks to God Himself for endowing me — all of us — with such fine neighbors. Whoever you were, I’m thankful for your thoughtfulness and God bless you.
Graydon DeCamp
Elk Rapids
