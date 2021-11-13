Keep press separate from government
Steven Waldman’s opinion piece in the Nov. 4 Record-Eagle promotes an idea as dangerous to the precious American ideal of a free press as outright government ownership. While we in northern Michigan enjoy proper newspapers (the Record-Eagle and Leelanau Enterprise come to mind), Mr. Waldman is correct in saying that the nation is studded with “news deserts” lacking local coverage.
Mr. Waldman’s organization provides local papers with “trained journalists,” which may be fine for any local paper that wants the help. But the underlying problem isn’t one for government-sponsored, tax-supported journalism to solve.
Well-meaning as it may be, Mr. Waldman’s proposal would be antithetical to the First Amendment’s press-freedom clause. Yes, the First Amendment merely forbids laws “abridging” freedom of press, and perhaps Mr. Waldman would argue that government support is not “abridgment.”
However, as the cynical truism goes, freedom of the press belongs to the man who owns the press.
When the press is supported financially by taxes levied by government, the government can decide what gets covered and who’s qualified to do so. By definition, power to decide what gets covered is power to decide what does not. That sounds like abridgment to me.
Let’s hope Sen. Chuck Schumer fails to get this “temporary” program enacted.
Graydon DeCamp
Elk Rapids