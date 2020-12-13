Share the vaccine sharing plan
As we know, each state must decide how to distribute its share of COVID-19 vaccines now pouring from pharmaceutical factories. Many states already have detailed plans in place. But Lansing and the media keep telling us things we’ve known for months. We know how many COVID-19 has sickened and killed. We know the symptoms. We know who is and isn't vulnerable. We know all about masks and distancing and the draconian details of our governor’s economy-killing lockdown orders.
If media could stop obsessing over President Donald Trump’s last gasps, maybe they’d start asking these two questions:
- When can I get vaccinated?
- Where do I go?
Does Lansing even have a plan? They announced yesterday that they'll take two weeks just to send hospitals and local health departments their share of vaccines. Two weeks? Some plan.
The life-saving, economy-preserving vaccines aren’t Lansing’s. They’re ours. We paid for them with our taxes, and Lansing must take care not to dispense them like patronage to politically favored groups.
We need to know the plan and we need to know now.
Graydon DeCamp
Elk Rapids