Confused about Kingsley school board actions

I have been watching and listening to what is going on with the Kingsley school board and its former superintendent, Keith Smith.

I must say I am confused.

Under that superintendent, Kingsley schools declined significantly in statewide educational rankings and he is rewarded with almost three-quarters of a million dollars? 

School board: What were you thinking? That's not a good use of taxpayers’ funds.

Marilyn Dear

Traverse City

