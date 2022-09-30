Confused about Kingsley school board actions
I have been watching and listening to what is going on with the Kingsley school board and its former superintendent, Keith Smith.
I must say I am confused.
Under that superintendent, Kingsley schools declined significantly in statewide educational rankings and he is rewarded with almost three-quarters of a million dollars?
School board: What were you thinking? That's not a good use of taxpayers’ funds.
Marilyn Dear
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.