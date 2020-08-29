Consider another party
Have you ever wanted to split your ticket but felt this election was just too important? Think about it; that's every election. Please consider the Libertarian Party, maybe further down the ballot? For instance Cory Dean is running for Blair Township trustee, and I highly recommend him.
We appreciate every vote and I'm sure you can find someone you might want to vote for somewhere on the ballot. Give it a try. It feels good and the water is warm; come on in. We really do appreciate every single vote.
Cory Dean
Grawn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.