The vision of Libertarians
The Libertarian Party was created in 1971 by people who realized that politicians have strayed from America's original libertarian foundation, with disastrous results.
The new party's vision was the same as that of America's founders: a society where individuals are free to follow their own dreams in their own ways, with "Liberty and Justice for all."
Libertarians are practical. We know that we can't make the world perfect. But it can be better. Libertarians will continue working to create a better, freer society for everyone.
Come join us.
