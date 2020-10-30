Compare performance
Regarding Gordie La Pointe's recent opinion. Stocks went up much faster under former President Barack Obama than President Donald Trump. Trump’s middle-class tax cuts were smaller than Obama’s and expire this year. Obama created nearly 2 million more jobs during his last three years than Trump did during his first three. The full 48 months of Trump's term paint a realistic picture of his dismal performance. Trump is on track to have increased our national debt more in four years than Obama did in eight.
Seniors should want more of this? Wrong. We want a return to honesty and integrity in the White House, to seriously address climate change and be able to answer our grandchildren when asked what we did to remove this corruption.
Tom Dayton
Traverse City
