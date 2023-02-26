What can we, as citizens, do about mass shootings?
I'm hoping your letter mailbox is overflowing with readers writing to give their suggestions about what to do to stop the continuing horror in this country. How could anyone read Michigan State University freshman Cole Maxson's article on the Record-Eagle front page and not be moved to action?
There are so many common-sense statutes we could legislate to strengthen our gun laws and give the police, the courts and our schools more authority.
In the MSU shooting case, the shooter already had a weapons violation and shouldn't have had access to another gun. We have technology that could be used more effectively.
Whatever your thoughts, please call your local and federal legislators to let them know you support – and are pleading with – them taking action. Their phone numbers are listed in the newspaper and can easily be found online.
All of us have to step up. We can no longer let the parents of the victims lead this fight alone.
Sheryl Day
Torch River
