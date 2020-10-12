Kelly for Michigan Supreme Court justice
Mary Kelly has been married to our brother Dan for 38 years. She was a prosecutor in St. Clair County for over 30 years. Mary started the first Criminal Sexual Conduct Unit where she protected victims while leading the effort to put heinous criminals behind bars. We have watched her become a steadfast champion and leader for the rights of victims. Mary is currently working as lawyer guardian ad litem, protecting the rights of neglected and abused children.
Mary understands that the role of a Michigan Supreme Court justice is to enforce the laws as written. Please vote for Mary Kelly.
David Kelly, Mary Jo and Denny Schmude
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.