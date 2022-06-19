This was their plan
The Biden administration fuel price blame game should not fool anyone. On Joe Biden’s first day in office, he signed multiple executive orders targeting the domestic fossil fuel industry. Those orders effectively killed the energy independence of the United States. The high fuel and energy prices Americans are now struggling to pay, are a result of this administrations’ policies.
Electric vehicle manufacturers have made tremendous technology gains in the last decade. It will take continued technology improvements and breakthroughs to make electric cars more affordable and practical for more than the 1% of the population who currently own an EV. The same holds true for the alternative energy (wind/solar) industries.
America will need fossil fuels to provide electricity, gasoline, and diesel fuel to our country for many years to come. Joe Biden should permanently reverse his executive orders and support the United States return to an energy independent country.
Reversing those executive orders, with assurances to the industry, would start the decline in fuel / energy prices. Waiting until the 2024 election and a change in administration is not soon enough. Americans need fuel price relief now.
J. Daly
Petoskey
