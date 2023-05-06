Administration policies harmful to U.S. economy
More Americans are receiving government welfare benefits than ever before. Partly due to COVID, Congress drastically expanded welfare eligibility and eliminated work requirements. Mr. Biden is now looking to create new entitlement programs without work requirements.
In 1996, prior to voting in support of welfare reform, then-Sen. Joe Biden said the following: “The culture of welfare must be replaced with the culture of work. The culture of dependence must be replaced with the culture of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility.” That statement represented the views of 24 moderate Democrats who joined 54 Republicans who supported the bill that then-President Bill Clinton signed.
Fast forward to 2023: Mr. Biden has flip-flopped to an extreme liberal position of eliminating work requirements for welfare payments to able-bodied adults. That action is indefensible at a time when the nation has more than 9 million job openings. Nearly every hospitality, medical and service business in Emmet County has a Help Wanted sign posted.
In two short years, this Democratic administration’s uncontrolled spending and short-sighted energy policy has caused more harm to our nation’s economic well-being than any prior administration.
The lunacy must end. November 2024 can’t come fast enough.
J. Daly
Petoskey
