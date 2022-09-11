It's time to end this Democratic debacle
A recent letter to the editor boasted about the wonderful things the Democratic administration has done for our country. He cited the Inflation Reduction Act, Affordable Care Act, the Chips Act and subsidies for renewable energy investments.
The writer forgot a few achievements the Biden democratic administration has done for Americans:
Democrats (Biden) ended our energy independence on the first day in the office, resulting in job losses for thousands of American workers and leading to the highest gasoline and diesel prices.
The Democratic congress passed spending bills exceeding $3 trillion, which led to the highest inflation in more than 40 years. This regressive tax hurts the lowest-earning Americans the most.
To combat record inflation, the recent increase in interest rates is another regressive tax hurting the lowest-earning Americans the most. We’ve not seen the end of interest rate increases.
The Democrats ignore the illegal drugs coming across our southern border. Drug overdoses are the leading killer of young adults.
Lastly, the Democratic administration proposes to take tax dollars from hard-working Americans to pay their neighbors’ kids' student loans. Talk about enabling poor ethics. Biden says paying other people’s student loans is fair for everyone. I disagree.
Please help end this Democratic debacle. The vote is yours. Use it wisely!
Joe Daly
Petoskey
