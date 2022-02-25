Don't push out working class
Most people agree that the last things Traverse City needs are more luxury condos and more opportunities for full-time, short-term rentals. The prioritization by developers of these kinds of units over homes for working-class and middle-class people is one of the worst housing trends our area has seen, and it's these kinds units that the market wants — that the market demands, even. We can't rely on the market to fulfill our housing needs in Traverse City.
In order to create the thousands of units of affordable housing that our community needs, we need public investment. We must recognize that housing is a basic human right and that it is simply unsustainable to expect that the labor that powers our economy has to commute into town from outlying communities. We must maximize our land use in order to create more houses, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, cottage courts and apartment buildings on the limited land we have.
We can't let the fear of luxury condos and STRs stop us from increasing our density to accommodate more neighbors and more diversity. We can choose not to build luxury condos and STRs; we shouldn't choose to continue pricing out our working class neighbors.
Evan Dalley
Traverse City
