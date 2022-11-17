Business sector must take steps to reduce inflation
The economic impact of our world war on COVID has been marked with supply-chain and labor-force disruptions felt around the world.
Oddly, however, we see a large sector of corporate America reporting near-record profit margins and net income. Does the U.S. business sector have a responsibility to lower their prices and profits and so reduce inflation and avoid recession? Yes, they do.
Businesses finally started paying employees a living wage and then what? They increased their prices to maintain their profits leaving workers in the same or worse position than they were before their pay raise.
Unfortunately, corporate and shareholder greed and the demands of Wall Street are often in direct conflict with the health of our economy, our citizens and our country.
For now, let's ask our business partners to do their part and be satisfied with lower, yet reasonable, profits ... even within our Northern Michigan region.
Kate Dahlstrom
Traverse City
