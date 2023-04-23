Investing in youth needs to be priority
PBS News had a recent report on the falling U.S. life expectancy. Youth suicide and drug overdose are topping the charts.
We can and must do better for our youth – from upstream/prevention all the way to urgent/crisis care. A center for youth needing help as a result of trauma, serious emotional disturbance, substance use – a northern Michigan Center of Integrated Mental Wellness for Youth and Young Adults.
As co-lead of the CHIR Wellness Center project for youth and adults, I co-wrote, in joint effort with two co-leads and consultants, a business plan and American Rescue Plan Act application that resulted in Grand Traverse County allocating $5 million ARPA funding for mental health infrastructure. Shortly after, the leadership team changed and youth services got put on the back-burner or eliminated (incomplete data collection).
As Munson and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health move forward with adult crisis care, I and others in our community continue to advocate for a youth center as an immediate need. Envision a top-rated center where families can go and get all kinds of resources and referrals for their loved ones.
If you support our youth, please let Grand Traverse County commissioners hear from you and find me on Facebook to join the effort.
Kate Dahlstrom
Traverse City
