Anger is not the solution
When the news lamented that more Americans have died from COVID-19 (300,000) than died in combat in World War II, I got angry.
When health care workers share stories of overloaded hospitals, 12-hour work days, losing colleagues to this deadly virus, patients clawing for breath, dying alone, I get angry.
When I see businesses closed, 2-4 hour food lines, unemployment claims skyrocketing, I get angry.
I get even angrier when I see large groups of maskless people crowded together, maskless political “leaders” flouting advice of medical doctors, people complaining about loss of freedom, a closed economy.
Those who complain the most are often the ones responsible for the enormity of this disaster. We could have had far fewer deaths. Our economy could have remained mostly open if everyone had done their part, served their nation and other Americans.
I’m mad at this deadly virus, but I’m even angrier at the Americans who have made these things as bad as they are. We knew how to stop the spread, how to keep people alive, to keep the economy open, to keep people working.
We know who is to blame, who to be angry with. I let it go. Anger is not the solution.
Kate Dahlstrom
Traverse City