Try fundraising first
Debate continues over building and financing a new senior/community center. Project leaders, please consider broader community needs such as housing and mental health services. Please also consider millage impact on ALICE families, to whom every dollar matters.
A regional mental health center is in the planning stages. This center will be available to all ages, 24/7, per state guidelines. It should result in significant diversion from emergency departments and jail. Our homeless population (currently approximately 20 young people) will benefit from services. Our wellness center should enable many, who currently live unsheltered, to maintain a roof over their heads.
We hope to finance the capital costs with ARPA funds, private fundraising and grants. However, a small millage or other annual subsidy will likely be needed to provide services into perpetuity. Medicaid and insurance billing will not be enough.
While a brand-new senior/community center will be wonderful, seniors currently enjoy an idyllic space where they can share friendship and fun. (Not too unlike the old YMCA … many great memories there.)
Please do not take asking voters for a millage lightly. There are many in our community who cannot afford life’s necessities. You have the power to accomplish significant private fundraising. Please, at least, try.
Kate Dahlstrom
Traverse City
