A county in need
Grand Traverse County Districts 3, 5, 6, 7 lack good leaders. If you read the paper or attend Board meetings, you know what I mean. Good candidates need to come forward to lead in 2020.
Job requirements should be something like this:
- Focus. Commissioner must be able to stay focused on relevant county issues.
- Training. Commissioner must be willing to take sexual harassment training or other, as recommended by county attorney.
- Open mind. Commissioner must not harbor ill will or prejudice toward any people groups.
- Representation. Commissioner is elected to represent their constituents, not their self-interest.
- Commissioner must be committed to move our county into the future with sustainable living, a healthy environment and clean energy, prioritizing quality of life for residents of all income levels.
- Commissioner must be able to make tough decisions on road improvements and traffic congestion mitigation, including roundabouts to replace both four-way stops and traffic lights at viable intersections.
Additional skills a plus: An understanding and focus on the developing technology sector in our area, with minimal focus on tourism going forward.
There are thousands of GT County residents ready to support you.
Kate Dahlstrom and Lynne VanNess
Traverse City
