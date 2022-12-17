Phantom force?

My sister-in-law from out-of -tate was visiting Traverse City this past summer.

After being here for a few weeks, she asked me if Traverse City had a police department because she had seen no police patrolling the streets around Traverse City.

I informed her that we have both a city police department and sheriff's department, but that they are a phantom police force with one super power: They have the ability to become invisible.

Davis Curtiss

Traverse City

