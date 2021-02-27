Maskless disruption
The day the fools came to Oryana: Times are extremely difficult in our area due to COVID-19 and the restrictions placed on our local businesses. Enter the brilliant people. Let's go to Oryana and disrupt their business by refusing to wear masks, and on top of that, waste the resources of our local police department. Brilliant people at work.
Spread the virus to your families. I don't care. Just stay away from law-abiding citizens who want to protect themselves.
You can smoke all you want, but you can't do it in public. You can drink till you die, but you can't drink and drive. The common thread is that you have no right whatsoever to endanger others simply because you are ignorant. What more can be said? If you want to act like a fool, at least do it in the privacy of your own home.
David Curtiss
Traverse City