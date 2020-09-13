Please protest peacefully
Whether you're black, brown, white or any other color, your lives are all of equal value. We don't have to single out a certain color. All means "all." Whatever color we are, if we choose to loot, burn and physically harm others, we should expect to be treated by law enforcement as is necessary to stop that type of behavior.
The actions of many have simply gone too far. Anarchy is not the solution to our problems. Protest peacefully and feel free to express your rights under the Constitution. Express your rights violently and expect law enforcement to enforce the law. It's pretty simple.
David Curtiss
Traverse City
