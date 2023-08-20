Unfounded derogatory comments
I'm no fan of Joe Biden or Donald Trump, and when someone makes derogatory comments about either of them, they should actually do some research before repeating what they hear on social media.
In the Aug. 6 edition of the Record-Eagle, a letter was published regarding statements by President Biden, wherein the author of the letter wrote that Joe Biden claimed to have cured cancer in a speech on July 25. President Biden did indeed make comments regarding curing cancer on that date, but in no way did he say that he had cured cancer.
You may watch this part of his speech on YouTube and can also fact-check it. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, but it is important to base those opinions on facts, not fiction.
David Curtiss
Traverse City
