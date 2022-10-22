Think twice about voting to raise your own taxes
Times are tough: Inflation is high, our retirement funds are down and property taxes continue to escalate.
And, with November, comes our votes to raise our property taxes even higher to cover several millages.
Total millage for term: Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA), $23,918,930; Commission on Aging, $30,251,570; Grand Traverse County Senior Center, $5,470,100; GT County Veterans Affairs, $4,173,318; GT Animal Control Agency, $1,417,140; Traverse City Area Public Schools, $291,627; Intermediate School District Proposal, $689,430.
The aforementioned are comprised of renewals, increases and new millages. Add to these the existing millages of the Rec Authority x 2, Northwestern Michigan College millage that hits our summer and winter tax bill, the library and the county Road Commission. Also asking for increases are Peninsula Township Police Protection, Elk Rapids Schools operation millage and Forest Area Community Schools.
How these entities allocate their windfalls is not disclosed on the ballots, but the fact that a portion of the millage circles back to pay taxes to the municipality is. (See final paragraph on each millage proposal.)
This seems extremely excessive. Now is not the time to blindly award these windfalls.
Jed Curtiss
Traverse City
