Refuse to sign
Another petition in the works in Michigan.
The Secure MI Vote petition has nothing to do with election security. What it really does is make it harder for many to vote, especially those who vote absentee. For absentee voters this petition makes their personal information less secure. It is opposed by the statewide association of clerks, both Democrat and Republican, because it hampers their ability to run elections.
Michigan elections are already very secure and fair. The Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee investigated the 2020 election and found no evidence of fraud.
The strategy behind this petition is to use Michigan’s “indirect initiative” that permits the petition substance to become law if it is passed by the state legislature after a mere 340,047 valid signatures are collected and approved. Please note that number represents only 3.4% of eligible voters. And the governor cannot veto it. The petitioners have no intention of taking a more democratic approach by submitting it on a ballot that every voter could vote on. Clearly this initiative is a very undemocratic process that should be condemned and opposed.
Election security is very important, but this petition does not improve election security. Please refuse to sign it.
Marcia Curran
Frankfort