Don’t believe everything you hear on TV or radio or read in the paper about the price of gas. Some want to accuse the Biden administration of causing the gas price rises. To understand why that is not true, we need to look into the facts.
The primary reason for the increase in gas prices is the coronavirus pandemic and its disruptions to global supply. The pandemic slowed the economy and reduced energy demand; when demand increased, supply was low and prices went up.
The Biden administration has not reduced domestic oil and gas production. In fact, it has approved more drilling leases than the administration that came before. The country became a net exporter of petroleum in 2020. That remained the case in 2021.
Claims that canceling pipeline construction has caused higher prices is a falsehood. In the last year the U.S. has imported 70% more from Canada than previously. In addition, ever since 1970s and the creation of OPEC, there is only a global oil price. No national administration can change that. The oil and gas industry has been a boom and bust one historically.
This information helps us get the facts straight.
Marcia Curran
Frankfort
