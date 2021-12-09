The U.S. Senate and democracy
Here is a somewhat radical idea that just might save our tarnished democracy. Have you ever thought how unproductive and undemocratic our U.S. Senate is?
A recent article by Elie Mystal makes perfect sense to this student of history and political science. The Senate today is a place where 40 persons can outvote 60. By 2040, a projection of population distribution suggests that 30% of our citizens will be represented by 70 senators while 70% will be represented by only 30. This is grossly unfair, not representative democracy at all.
Geographic states, whose boundaries were drawn over 300 years ago, should not have such power over “we the people.” It was a bad compromise in 1788 and is much worse today.
Mr. Mystal writes, “The Senate today is the place where popular will goes to die. Its primary function is to do nothing, then congratulate itself for its’ restraint.”
The whole world is watching and the model of governance purveyed by China becomes more attractive to more developing countries. Isn’t it time for a 28th Amendment to correct our past mistake with a unicameral legislature representing all citizens equally?
“One person, one vote makes sense; one state, two votes never did.” — Mystal
Fred Curow
Traverse City