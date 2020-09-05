Defining politics
SOCIALISM — a political/economic theory of social organization whereby the government owns and controls the means of production, distribution and exchange of goods and services.
No one supports socialism.
CAPITALISM — private ownership and control. Embraced by both political parties.
SOCIAL — mutual relations of human beings or human interactions with each other.
SOCIAL SERVICES — government programs for the benefit of the people. Think everything like fire and police departments, infrastructure, unemployment insurance, aid to dependent children, public education, school lunch programs, Social Security, Medicare, etc.
LIBERALS/PROGRESSIVES — favor changes.
CONSERVATIVES — favor status quo.
TRUMPISTS — favor random behavior.
Think before you vote.
Fred Curow
Traverse City
