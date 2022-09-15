Don't blame one party for nation's ills
A recent letter blaming the Democrats for nearly everything requires a response.
"High" inflation is caused by supply and demand, your and my demands. Supply issues are beyond the control of the legislators or political parties, as well.
The southern border does leak, but is little different than it was during the Trump administration. The Trumplicans love to blame and complain, but are devoid of a solution.
The stock market is part of our capitalist system which varies based on the speculations of the very rich in their effort to increase their wealth at someone else's expense.
The suspect Federal Reserve is independent of the government, even though the chairman was appointed by Trump.
The value of (401k)s/IRAs depend on the stock market.
The Democratic Party is not interested in raising taxes of working-class citizens. It is the party of the middle class, working class – including labor unions and the poor.
To blame the Democrats for the above problems isn't proven by history.
There is much that parties/government can accomplish to benefit "we, the people" – if they are willing to compromise.
But don't blame the Democrats.
Fred Curow
Traverse City
