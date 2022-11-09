Have you figured it out yet?
The U.S. economy is booming. It cannot be in trouble when businesses are expanding and there are not even enough workers.
A recession? Probably eventually, since such growth cannot be sustained forever. Is the Federal Reserve helping? Raising interest rates to curb the inevitable inflation will mostly hurt vehicle and home buyers, as well as small businesses. The wealthy aren't hurt and don't care.
Have you figured out what is causing inflation? It is called supply and demand. When demand for goods and services exceeds the supply, inflation is inevitable. Currently, it is caused by products no longer coming from Ukraine and Russia; the COVID pandemic, with Chinese factories and whole cities being shut down; but mostly by "we the people" who continue to demand more and more "things," creating additional supply-chain issues. We are the biggest cause, as we are pushing the demand side.
We love to blame the administration or usually praise the government when things are going well. But, in fact, since we live in a capitalist system, the government has no serious role in the health of the economy, aside from the perception that it does.
Two words: Supply/demand.
Fred Curow
Traverse City
