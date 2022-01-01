Don't support voting rules changes
The "SECURE MI VOTE" petition is trying to change voting laws by ignoring the will of the people of Michigan and going around the checks and balances of a constitutional government. In the 2018 election, nearly 67 percent voted "yes" on Proposal 3, which changed Michigan's Constitution to make voting easier.
Not only does this petition go against the will of the people, "SECURE MI VOTE" suggests our election are not secure. A bipartisan report, led by Michigan’s GOP Sen. Ed McBroom, confirmed that the election was both successful and secure.
Michigan voters were also clear about rigging the system. In 2018, they voted "yes" on Proposal 2, which ended gerrymandering. Gerrymandering allows politicians to choose voters by redrawing the districts for political advantage.
The SECURE MI VOTE petition attempts to go around the governor’s veto. Allowing one political party to go against the will of the people and the checks and balances will invite the other party to do the same when they are in power.
Our current election process works. When you are approached to sign the SECURE MI VOTE petition, please decline and keep our democracy working.
Craig Cumbow
Holt