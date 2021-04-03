Lack of respect
My mother is a resident at Pavilions and of course during this past year I've not been able to have an in-house visit with her. As vaccines became available, I was looking forward to visiting with her once we both were vaccinated. That has now happened but I still can't see her because indifferent staff members have chosen not to be vaccinated and are continuing to test positive, which shuts down all in-house visits no matter where the positive tested person works.
My mom has been kept safe from COVID, but now staff are preventing me from visiting with her. I was told that staff can't be required to be vaccinated. Something is wrong with allowing that choice within the most vulnerable part of our population. The consequence is residents may not die of COVID, but due to selfish decisions of some staff, the residents may die of loneliness, a side affect of the virus. I've heard and read about others going to great lengths to help perfect strangers through this past year and yet there are those on the other end of the spectrum who won't look past themselves.
Patricia Culp
Interlochen