Obligation to children
My anger is at an all-time high. Watching another elementary school shot up by an 18 year old that buys a rifle for his 18th birthday is as normalized as watching a million U.S. residents dying from COVID.
Democrats tried to pass gun control laws for background checks to help prevent some children from laying down their lives in their classrooms, but the Republican-controlled Senate won't take it up.
It’s hypocritical that the Republican-led Supreme Court (no indication that is unbiased as our founding fathers meant) and the Republican-led Senate aim to control every woman's uterus - and the lives of the unborn - but they stand to have no control over guns in this country or to stop the tragic deaths of children who HAVE A RIGHT TO LIFE, TOO!
We are obligated to these children who have given their lives — and teachers and children who attend school fearing the day they might give their lives — to vote out these senators and congresspersons who won’t stand up to the NRA.
You cannot be Right to Life and support the NRA and these Republicans at the same time.
Vote to stop this — before anyone loses a child or grandchild in the next school shooting.
Judy Crockett
Manistee
