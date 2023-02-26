The right to keep, bear arms
The Second Amendment states, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
This does not mean an unlimited right, but a regulated one.
As of 2020, for every 100 people in this country, there were 120 guns. Some 81 million people own one or more guns. Also in 2020, there were 45,222 deaths from gun violence. Of this number, 43% were murders, 54% suicides and 2% other. There is a greater chance you will turn the gun on yourself than defending someone. The population of Traverse City, as of 2021, was 15,559. (Sources for these statistics: The Pew Research Center, Bloomberg and the U.S. Census.)
The gun deaths in this country could just about kill every person in three towns the size of Traverse City.
I am asking people to consider proper background checks on any gun sold. Enforce red-flag laws. Eliminate large cartridge military-style weapons.
How many innocent people must die for your unregulated right to bear arms?
David Coyne
Traverse City
