Misinformation casts shadow over internet, broadcast media
A person's word and handshake used to be all that was needed, in most cases, to know what someone wants or expects.
But, because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, the Fairness Doctrine does not require broadcast media to provide an opposing view when a person or entity makes totally false or misleading statements about a controversial issue. Adding to the problem is the fact that dark money now swamps the airwaves with misinformation.
We should have learned by now that politicians will not apply guidelines of honesty to what they broadcast. Neither political party has any compunction about this. If there is any bit of truth in a statement, they are good with it – no matter how misleading.
As far as the internet and social media, for all the good provided, the spread of misinformation casts a shadow over it.
Freedom of speech is sacred in this country. Without honesty to go with it, we are not lifting our society up, but slowly tearing it down.
The next time you hear someone make a statement that does not sound right, ask them where they got their information and the facts it is based on.
David Coyne
Traverse City
