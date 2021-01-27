Do your job, commissioners
Commissioner Ron Clous’ gun trick made me wonder. What exactly is his job, if not to make sure Grand Traverse County is healthy and strong? How does waving a rifle or passing resolutions outside your jurisdiction help?
We won’t be back on our feet until COVID is gone, and regulations are just one thing keeping people home. Ask someone who works in a nail salon, or provides any nonessential service, how many customers are afraid of COVID, how many won’t venture out until they feel safe.
I’ve asked. It’s a lot.
If Grand Traverse County commissioners want to help, help get rid of COVID-19. Support our county health workers. Encourage masking and distancing. And vaccines. Need a role model? A quick Google search shows West Virginia county commissioners commending, and in some cases actively partnering with their county health departments in what is, so far, the most successful vaccination rollout in America.
Rob Hentschel and other commissioners who support Ron Clous’ stunt: You look foolish. All over the world. Be problems solvers. Do your job.
Shelley Cowan
Traverse City