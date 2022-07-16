Neither legal nor cool
Picture this: From the shores of your favorite, most beloved lake on a perfect summer day, you take in a gentle breeze, marvel at the sunshine glinting off the surface… and watch as someone intentionally launches a bucket of plastic trash out into the water. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t react with horror and outrage at such a maddening and definitely illegal scene — unless, apparently, the garbage is golf balls. Given the amount of this plastic trash on the bottoms of our bays and lakes (take a look, especially in front of homes), many people still struggle with the sameness.
So, if you are ever tempted to hit golf balls into our beautiful waters, please don’t. If you ever see someone doing it (or you pass by their submerged driving range of macroplastic pollution), please remind them that littering in our lakes is neither legal nor cool.
Matt Cowall
Traverse City
