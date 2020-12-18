There are other aging pipelines
As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel aggressively pursue ripping out the Straits of Mackinac oil and gas pipeline that serves much of the Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan with propane, no effort has been made by either to decommission the many pipelines — crude oil, gas and industrial waste — that run under the Detroit River. At least one of them was constructed in 1918, more than 100 years ago.
Note to “For Love of Water”: The Detroit River is PART of the Great Lakes, and is in fact, filled with water.
In the meantime, Gov. Whitmer’s war against rural and non-metro Michigan continues unabated.
Barry Couturier
Traverse City