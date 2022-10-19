Return incumbent secretary of state to office
Why vote for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson?
She is a normal thinking person with high ethical standards. She is rational, not like her opponent who somehow can't understand the results of our state elections.
Our courts and even Republican officials have stated, after thoughtful review of the facts, that all went well.
There is nothing wrong with Michigan elections except in the strange minds of election-fraud proponents.
We should not have people running our state who can't rationally use facts to guide us.
Bert Courson
Traverse City
